New incarceration law likely won't have big effect in Vigo

Legislation designed to ease overcrowding inside Indiana’s county jails is not expected to have immediate impact in Vigo County, where a federal mandate has prompted construction of a new $65 million jail facility.
House Enrolled Act 10014 was signed March 8 by Gov. Eric Holcomb. It allows judges to resume sentencing people convicted of low-level felonies into state prisons.
The change reverses part of Indiana’s criminal justice reform bills from the mid-2010s, when counties were forced to keep low-level offenders locally rather than sending them to the Department of Correction. Counties were to find alternatives to prison for people convicted of less serious felonies, such as theft and some drug offenses.
Vigo County officials said this week the bill will have little impact on the Vigo County justice system and the jail, but it is good for judges to have that option to again send people convicted of Level 6 felonies to prison when necessary.
One of the reasons Vigo County won’t see much impact from the bill signing is that the county has been working for years, and expending resources, on alternatives to prison for low-level offenders.
“I think the judges should have the flexibility to determine if a Level 6 offender is held in the county jail or sent to the Department of Correction because judges and the prosecutor know the details of the case and what is best in a particular case,” Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said this week.
The judicial practice in Vigo County — where jail overcrowding has been a persistent problem since the 1980s — has been to release approved people into pretrial programs such as home detention or work release through Vigo County Community Corrections, which monitors each person and offers services aimed at rehabilitation and restoration.
The state has long supported community-based corrections as a way to keep low-level offenders in their home communities where they can establish employment and housing and participate in treatment programs, such as drug and alcohol services and mental health counseling and treatment.
Bill Watson, director of court services and long-time director of VCCC, said Vigo County judges historically have not held Level 6 felons in jail or sent them to prison.
“They have utilized community-based programs for them as well as problem-solving courts in some cases,” Watson said.
Problem-solving courts address the underlying issues identified with criminal behavior. Vigo County courts feature programs for veterans, family recovery, mental health, and separate drug courts for adults and juveniles.
“I think that’s absolutely the right thing to do,” said Judge Christopher Newton of Vigo Superior Court 4 on the new law. “I think it was the wrong thing to do when they forced it back on the counties year ago.”
The law will help smaller counties that don’t provide the level of community corrections and alternative programs that Vigo County has established, he said.
“Most of the Level 6 felonies cases we have are people who need other services, and we provide those,” Newton said. “I think particularly in the smaller counties, they will send a lot more of the Level 6 felons to the DOC.”
As of Tuesday morning, Sheriff John Plasse said the Vigo County Jail had only two Level 6 offenders serving their sentences in the jail. The jail census was 323 inmates, meaning more than 300 people were being held awaiting trial.
Vigo County’s new jail, with capacity for about 500 inmates, is nearing completion and has a projected opening of July 1.
Indiana’s jail population has grown by 60% since 2010 due in part to criminal justice reforms that kept low-level offenders out of state prisons to alleviate overcrowding in state correctional facilities.
HEA 1004 received broad support in the statehouse during this legislative session.
Vigo County is one of few Indiana counties that provides intensive treatment programs for substance use and mental health. Counties without those programs have relied on the prison system to provide treatment to offenders.
