Jordan Lough, the new executive director of the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission, is the scheduled speaker for the next meeting of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch, which is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Vigo County Public Library.
The public is welcome.
Lough will have an opportunity to share her thoughts about her role in the position and discuss how she expects the HRC to serve the community.
“Victims of discrimination do not always remember that they have a local government agency to call on,” Sylvester Edwards, branch president, said in a news release. “We are providing this informational program to meet the new director and to remind the community of the services available through the Human Relations Commission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.