The Sullivan County Disaster Recovery Center, which is helping survivors of the March 31-April 1 storms and tornados, will change its operating hours beginning May 17.
Those affected by the March 31-April 1 storms can visit the center to meet with specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration, who can answer questions, help with FEMA applications and provide referrals to local resources.
The center will now be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It will remain closed on Sundays.
The center is set up at Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main Street.
The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is June 14.
