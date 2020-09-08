New hours announced at Terre Haute Children’s Museum

Starting today, the Terre Haute Children's Museum will limit its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
These hours will be in effect until further notice.
The change is being made to help facilitate the Museum Academy, a learning pod program in which students receive in-person support from museum staff while also interacting safely with a small group of children.
“Making the decision to limit our hours of operation was difficult because, first and foremost, we are a museum," said Susan Turner, executive director. "However, to best support the students enrolled in the Museum Academy and meet the current community need for this program, we felt it was necessary.”
When the museum is open to the public, it asks that visitors wear a mask and maintain social distance from other families.
The majority of the exhibits are open, and the museum is taking reservations for birthday parties this fall, according to a news release. The Ropes Challenge Course is scheduled to open later in September.
Admission to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is $8 per person. Family memberships are also available. For more information, visit thchildrensmuseum.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.