Six box hangars are now complete at Terre Haute Regional Airport, and airport board members Wednesday approved a change order to save more than $201,000.
John Baer, an engineer for Woolpert Inc., the airport’s engineering consultant, said expenses for chemical stabilization of subgrade soil was not required for the final three box hangars completed. That saved more than $187,000 in material costs plus cost for labor. Baer said the reduced work resulted in a change order reduction of $201,189 to the airport's contracted work.
The airport constructed six new 60-foot by 60-foot box hangars, plus a lounge, at more than $2.2 million. The new West Quad hangars are located on the west side of the airport, east of Hunt Road.
In other financial issues, the board has more than $430,000 remaining from its 2020 budget, due to lesser expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic. That is more than 14 percent of the 2020 budget.
The board next month, once all auditing and accounting is finalized, will consider a resolution to move 10 percent of the remaining funds into its Rainy Day fund for 2021.
The airport board previously reduced its 2021 operational budget by 7 percent as compared to 2020.
In other business, The Air Race Classic, which features teams of women pilots, has been canceled for 2021. The race's board of directors announced the cancelation on Dec. 20. The race is to resume in 2022, still ending at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
However, the B-29 Doc Flight Experience Tour rides will return to the airport, slated for July 12-15 this year.
The "Doc" is a restored B-29 Superfortress bomber and one of 1,644 manufactured in Wichita during World War II. The plane flew in Terre Haute in September, 2020.
Additionally, a "poker run" flight, where teams land at various locations to collect poker cards then compare cards in Terre Haute to determine a winner, is in the works for June, however no dates have yet been set.
