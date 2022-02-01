New Goshen Fire Protection District is seeking approval of the Vigo County Council for a debt service fund to purchase a new $340,000 fire tanker.
The council is slated to vote on a resolution for the debt service fund, that if approved, would then start a 30-day objection period for taxpayers in the fire district. If no objections, the final action goes for approval before the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
“We decided to go the debt service [fund] route,” said Carol Holbert, certified public accountant for the fire district, “because we are wanting to set that up and use that as a tool as we move forward with a (fire equipment replacement) rotation kind of like Sugar Creek and Honey Creek [fire departments] ... so that at the end of six years [of payments] we are ready to go for a new apparatus.”
The fire protection district board previously approved the measure to obtain a new tanker truck, she told the council Tuesday.
The new 2023 Freightliner tanker fire truck holds 2,000 gallon of water and would replace a 1998 truck that holds 1,800 gallons, Holbert said.
In other business, Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department, submitted an appropriation request of $75,900 for contract employees working on the county’s COVID-19 response. Those employees are contracted from Jan. 1 to June 30, Wise told the council Tuesday.
In October, the county health department received a six-month reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccine administration costs. The health department is slated to be reimbursed $133,203 from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for COVID-19 administration costs from January until July, 2021, Wise said in a letter to the council.
This reimbursement can be used to fund the appropriation request, Wise said told the council.
Tuesday’s meeting was a “sunshine” session in which the council hears discussion on topics. The council is slated to vote on the fire protection district and health department request at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
