A new exhibition,“Spaces & Places, Oh My…” will open at Arts Illiana on Friday.
The gallery at Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St. in Terre Haute, will be open to the public to celebrate the opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Awards for best two-dimensional and three-dimensional work will be presented at 6:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be provided. The reception is free and open to the public.
Following the opening, the gallery will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will be on view through April 7.
“The exhibition theme comes from the idea or concept of how we see things,” Gallery director Cassandra Cook said in a news release. “When entering different surroundings, do we view with an abstract eye, (Spaces) or do we view with more of a realistic eye, (Places?). Or, perhaps, we see both and combine the two, resulting in the (Oh My…).”
The exhibition was open to North American artists. Guest juror Jamie Nichols selected 58 pieces out of 89 submitted.
Art work in the exhibition comes from Bloomington, Brazil, Evansville, Franklin, Kokomo, Mecca, Seelyville, Shelburn, and Terre Haute, in Indiana and includes work from Texas.
Nichols is an Indiana native who discovered a love for photography as a teenager. She earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Indiana State University, and later returned to earn her master of fine arts in photography. Her work explores themes such as the grieving process, cycles of life and death and journeys of self-discovery.
Most of Jamie’s recent works involve creating cyanotypes from plants in her backyard and purposefully adulterating the paper with various cleaning chemicals to yield unpredictable and often pleasantly surprising results, according to Arts Illiana.
After receiving her master of fine arts degree, Jamie returned to ISU yet again as a lecturer, where she currently teaches drawing and two-dimensional design. Her work will be on exhibit in the North Gallery during the run of “Spaces & Places, Oh My…”
Arts Illiana is the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission. Funding for this exhibition comes, in part, from a grant through the Indiana Arts Commission.
