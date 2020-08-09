New executive director takes charge at CODA

A new executive director is at the helm of the Council on Domestic Abuse in Terre Haute.
Emily Murray's first day on the job was Aug. 3.
“We look forward to our future with Emily and have great confidence she will continue our success,” CODA board president Caroline Carvill said. “Emily knows the community well and has a great many connections that can help CODA move forward.”
Murray said Tuesday she is thrilled to be part of an organization having the support of the community and serving a vital role in ending domestic violence.
“Their mission really speaks to me. Empowering people, that really speaks to me,” Murray said.
A graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in anthropology, Murray has resided in the community for 17 years.
She said her personal involvement with CODA began a few years ago when she worked on the organization's annual Masquerade Mask fundraiser.
She also worked with the CODA board of directors and staff last fall in a professional capacity when the Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced a challenge grant to help the domestic violation prevention and education organization during a financial crisis that threatened closure of the shelter.
At that time, Murray was serving as affiliate relations coordinator for the WVCF.
The foundation's challenge grant of $50,000 was met with community support that ultimately exceeded $230,000 to build a cash flow cushion to cover costs while the organization waits on state funding reimbursements.
Murray said finance will be the big learning curve for her as the executive director, but previous leader Sarah Campbell is staying involved for a few weeks to assist.
Murray said her focus includes making sure the CODA budget is balanced and being a good steward of the finances.
“Emily is taking over a healthy organization,” Carvill said. “That's great for us and for her.”
The CODA board received about 50 applications for the executive director position. Several people were interviewed, and four finalists were considered.
CODA has 22 staff members and operates out of two locations.
The shelter is open around the clock so staff members, including security, are always on site. An office in the Vigo County Courthouse provides services in connection with court cases involving domestic violence.
CODA offers the only residential service for survivors of domestic violence in West Central Indiana. Statistics last fall showed CODA housed more than 200 people, 64 of those children, in its shelter.
The agency’s legal advocates assisted more than 2,400 survivors of domestic violence and helped secure 370 protective orders. CODA also interacts with thousands of people through its Outreach and Education Services and helps educate students in Vigo County schools on healthy relationships.
Shelter capacity is currently limited to 30 due to COVID-19. Shelter occupancy on Tuesday was 17.
Keeping the emergency shelter available for people in crisis is essential, the new executive director said.
“This is a resource that is necessary for the community and I want to make sure CODA is going to be here a long time,” Murray said. “I'm really grateful to the board for giving me this opportunity.”
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.