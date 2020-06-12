New episodes of Ernie Pyle podcast start June 20

Indiana Public Media in Bloomington plans to release new episodes of its podcast series, The Ernie Pyle Experiment!, beginning June 20. Tune in at 1 p.m. on radio station WFIU2.

Until then, the first six episodes, broadcast in April and May, are available at https://indianapublicmedia.org/erniepylepodcast and on iTunes.

Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and war correspondent from Dana, Indiana, is best known for his stories about ordinary American soldiers during World War II.

“The Ernie Pyle Experiment!” was created from the archives of the Ernie Pyle collection at the Lilly Library of Indiana University, according to Indiana Public Media. The 13-episode podcast chronicles Pyle’s pre-war work as a traveling columnist for the Scripps-Howard Newspaper syndicate.

Pyle and his wife, Jerry, traveled America from 1935 to 1942, in quest of interesting stories for his column. “The Ernie Pyle Experiment!” explores how it was done. Each episode, through fact and fiction, examines the circumstances surrounding an actual Ernie Pyle column from this pre-WWII era.

The Ernie Pyle Experiment! is produced at WFIU on the campus of Indiana University at Bloomington. Visit https://indianapublicmedia.org for more details.