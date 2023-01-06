A new restaurant in downtown Terre Haute is slated to open this month and is seeking workers.
“We are opening the week of Jan. 23,” said Nikki O’Laughlin, who along with her husband, Cheyne, are opening The Terminal Public House at Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue.
Job applications can be made online at www.indeed.com. Search under “hiring restaurant” and scroll down to “the terminal.”
The restaurant is seeking servers, bartenders, kitchen workers and bussers.
The O’Laughlins also own Charlie’s Pub & Grub.
The Terminal building had been vacant since 2015, when a previous restaurant — the Terminal Sports & Spirits — closed after 20 years of business. The O’Laughlins are renovating the building for their second restaurant in Terre Haute.
The building was constructed as the Terminal Arcade, completed in 1911 s a terminal for electrically powered trains operated by the Terre Haute Traction and Light Co.
It served as a train station until 1948, when it became the city’s bus terminal, serving in that capacity until 1972.
After being vacant for some time, the Terminal Restaurant opened in the mid-1980s and was in business until 1991. In 1983, the Beaux-Arts building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Also, another restaurant on Terre Haute’s south side is also slated to open soon.
Metro Diner is slated to open Feb. 6 at 3451 U.S. 41 — the former Ruby Tuesday location — and is also now taking job applications.
The new restaurant is seeking employees for positions of server, host, dishwasher, busser, cook, prep cook, kitchen manager, assistant manager and managing partner.
Applicants can apply on Indeed (www.indeed.commetrodinerTerreHaute) and also through their website at https://metrodiner.com/careers. The company says it is offering competitive benefits, flexible schedules, paid vacations and long-term career growth.
Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single diner in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation’s fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining establishments, with 59 locations across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.