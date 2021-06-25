Vigo County schools have been out for less than a month, but the new Deming Early Learning Center is already taking shape, with 232 children currently registered for programs that will start in August.
The early learning center consolidates several programs at one site and also allows the district to expand its early childhood programming.
“We anticipated starting this slowly and kind of getting our feet wet with a few classes to see what would happen, and it just exploded,” said Christi Fenton, VCSC executive director of elementary education. “The need is there and the want is there.”
So far, the Vigo County School Corp. is planning to offer at the site: four full-day pre-K classes; four transitional kindergarten classes; one functional special education class; three Covered Bridge Pre-K classes; and six daycare classrooms serving infants to 4-year-olds. It also will offer regular kindergarten.
In addition, the early learning center will have before- and after-school care.
The facility formerly housed Deming Elementary School, which closed at the end of the 2020-21 academic year; those former Deming Elementary students will now attend Franklin and Ouabache elementary schools.
Enrollment in the early learning center already exceeds that of Deming Elementary’s final year. “We are using this facility in a different manner, but still serving children,” Fenton said.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, described the new early learning center as “an incredible resource for the community and the Deming neighborhood.”
While pre-K programs offered at others sites have been half day, the four regular pre-K classes at Deming will be full-day, from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. “I had multiple parents cry because they were so excited to have full day pre-K,” said Ashley Bennett, VCSC early childhood administrator who will serve as the early learning center principal.
For those who live in a Title 1 district, the pre-K program is free; families provide transportation.
Transportation will be provided for the kindergarten programs, for those families who live in the former Deming and neighboring districts. Transportation also will be provided for Covered Bridge pre-K.
The need for quality early learning programs is great, officials say.
Only 35% of children under the age of 5 in Terre Haute are enrolled in high quality childcare programs with a Paths to Quality rating of 3 or higher.
Early learning is the foundation for a child’s entire school career, Bennett said.
“In preschool, we focus not only on academic skills, but social emotional skills. This helps to make sure a child can do everything necessary to be successful in school. We help children with everything from early reading and writing, to self-regulation and self-help skills,” Bennett said. “Most importantly, our center will meet each child where they are developmentally and help them grow in a safe and welcoming environment.”
According to Fenton, not all parents may want or need their children in preschool, “but they should have the option” and the opportunity to send their children to a high quality program.
Funding sources include federal Title 1; special education funding; and funding available for child care, including parents who can pay, On My Way Pre-K and the Child Care and Development Fund, a federal program that helps low-income families obtain child care.
Some ESSER III federal stimulus money will be used for transitional kindergarten to help address learning loss.
Because of the pandemic, many parents chose not to send their children to pre-K programs last year, Fenton said. Bennett believes that’s one of the reasons for the strong demand for the transitional kindergarten program.
Transitional kindergarten uses a kindergarten curriculum, but it’s more hands-on and play-based. At the end of the year, parents and the teacher decide if a child needs another year of kindergarten or if the child is ready for first grade.
United Way of the Wabash Valley provided a $37,000 Childcare Desert Grant for the early learning center, with $30,000 to purchase items for infant and toddler classrooms and $7,000 to help to get the site ready. This will allow for 13 staff members to work over the summer and for the entire staff to be paid for a meeting before school starts.
The new center also will aim to become a community resource for a range of programs and services, drawing on existing expertise in the community,” Riley said.
Those include: registration assistance for On-My Way Pre-K; classes/workshops related to nutrition education, job search support, financial literacy; access to First Steps, an early intervention program; programs on literacy, kindergarten readiness, parenting and child development and child wellness. It also will provide some adult education programming.
Data shows that early childhood education does make a different, and the school district has been adding programs each year, but it’s been more of a scattered approach, “where we could fit it in,” Fenton said. “With this building becoming available, we’re able to consolidate programs and put it in one site.”
Half day Title 1 Pre-K programs will still be available at several other schools, including Hoosier Prairie in southern Vigo County. Child care programs will continue to be offered at the Terre Haute South Vigo campus [Little Braves], and West Vigo High School [Vikes and Tykes].
While there are waiting lists for several of the programs, officials hope to expand in the future.
“We’d love to see that happen. We’ve expanded every year for the last 10 years,” Fenton said. If only 35% of kids here are in high quality preschool programs, how do we make sure it’s 100%?” Every child deserves that opportunity.”
While several of the programs have wait lists, those who are interested should contact Bennett at ashley.bennett@vigoschools.org.
“We’ll do all we can to expand what we can do at Deming to serve every child we can,” Riley said. By contacting Bennett, it will help the school district gauge interest for future expansion.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
