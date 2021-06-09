Sullivan and Parke county residents will soon have a safe and easy way year-round to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions thanks to a new partnership.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Tuesday announced its Substance Use Disposal Council has partnered with the Parke County Sheriff Department and the Sullivan County Community Hospital to provide permanent medication disposal kiosks.
These provide a safe and easy way year-round to dispose of unwanted prescriptions, including controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications at no cost.
The kiosks are available open to the public and readily available in the lobby area of the hospital and the sheriff’s department.
The medication disposal kiosks were made possible by the United Way’s federal grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. This grant is providing new and expanded resources to combat substance use disorder in the United Way’s service counties of Sullivan, Parke, and Vermillion.
“Our federal grant to address substance use disorder in the rural counties is bringing together a group of community partners to provide new resources,” said Richard Payonk executive director of the United Way.
“These medication disposal kiosks are a great example of that work. We look forward to continuing our great partnerships to provide even more resources in the future for the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.