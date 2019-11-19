New downtown museum's got 'Wow!' factor

Terre Haute has many historical moments, such as one in 1935 when Vern McMillan, owner of a Terre Haute sporting goods store, became the first person to design a bar face mask for a football helmet.
Shortly after an official dedication Tuesday to open the new Vigo County Historical Museum at 929 Wabash Avenue, George Leach looked through a display pane of glass on the museum's second floor, recalling how he worked to make the plastic-coated frame for McMillan in his basement.
"In the five years that we made those face guards, we made 4,500 of them in my basement, my wife and I," Leach said, as he leafed through his own folder of photographs while seated next to the museum display.
"There's me dipping and baking them and putting them in a salt bath," Leach said. "I worked full time at Visqueen and made these in my basement at nights and on my days off."
"I had to go to Mr. McMillan and tell him it was getting too big, and I couldn't handle it," Leach said.
Leach, 92, was a living part of history Tuesday at the museum, which marked its own day with a formal announcement of its opening.
"It is the official day for our opening. We have had wonderful response to the museum," Marylee Hagan, former long-time executive director of the museum, said Tuesday.
"Susan [Tingley, current executive director] and I always said we wanted people to walk in and say 'Wow!' And people are saying 'Wow!" she said.
"The biggest culmination on my bucket list was getting this new museum open and running," Hagan said. "I will now be the emeritus part of the team, but returning as a volunteer."
Tingley said a soft opening was done earlier this month, "but we really wanted to do the ribbon cutting for a grand opening. Now that we finally got it open, we got a lot of fun plans for the museum, between changing exhibits and programming.
"There is lots of programming we want to do. It is more than stuff and old things and telling those stories, it is also teaching and helping people learn about our history."
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the new museum "preserves our history. They [the Vigo County Historical Society] had a really small footprint where they were before and couldn't celebrate or talk about things at the scale they can in this new museum to celebrate Terre Haute's past," Bennett said.
"It puts another huge addition downtown to draw people here," the mayor said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.