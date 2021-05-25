New downtown mural unveiled

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Jeff Ford, right, shares his memories of Stiffy Green and Heinl's flower shop after the unveiling of a mural by artist Becky Hochhalter on Tuesday near the intersection of Seventh and Walnut Streets.

Mayor Duke Bennett, Arts Illiana Executive Director Jon Robeson, mural artist Becky Hochhalter, Kelly and Jeff Ford unveil Hochhalter's Stiffy Green mural on the side of J. Ford's Black Angus on Tuesday near the intersection of Walnut and Seventh streets.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Artist Becky Hochhalter talks about her creative process after the unveiling of the mural on the side of J. Ford's Black Angus along Walnut Street. Hochhalter submitted the Stiffy Green design for the Arts Illiana and city of Terre Haute mini mural project in fall 2020.

"People are going to learn more about the history of Terre Haute through these kind of pieces. And, it beautifies the city," said Hochhalter. The mural was supported by an Arts Illiana Mini-Mural grant. Arts Illiana administered the grant on behalf of the City of Terre Haute.

