New downtown mural unveiled

Mayor Duke Bennett, Arts Illiana Executive Director Jon Robeson, mural artist Becky Hochhalter, Kelly and Jeff Ford unveil Hochhalter's Stiffy Green mural on the side of J. Ford's Black Angus on Tuesday near the intersection of Walnut and Seventh streets.
"People are going to learn more about the history of Terre Haute through these kind of pieces. And, it beautifies the city," said Hochhalter. The mural was supported by an Arts Illiana Mini-Mural grant. Arts Illiana administered the grant on behalf of the City of Terre Haute.
