Crews went to work at Fairbanks Park on Tuesday to install a new dock, replacing a previous one destroyed by ice floes in January 2018.
A process some 20 months in the making, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Director Ediie Bird said it's good to finally see a new 80-foot long dock be installed and again allow park visitors and outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to commune with the Wabash River.
A handful of folks from Deaton's Waterfront Service worked Tuesday to float pieces of the modular dock into the river and into place. They also worked to set a new concrete dock anchor to pair with the old.
Made possible by a $25,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which the city mostly matched for the more than $47,000 project, the dock could be ready for public use as early as Thursday, Bird said.
Bird said again having a dock will make fishing and boat launching much safer for hunters and anglers.
"I know for the hunters, fishers and boating public, they'll have again a safe place to pull up and park their boats and get in and out quicker," Bird said.
The new Fairbanks dock is different in style and function than the previous one. It won't be as long as the previous dock and fishing pier, Bird said.
"It's not as long or big as the other one, but we felt it didn't need to be," Bird said. "The most boats I've seen tied up out there at any given time is maybe two.
"We just didn't have the traffic to warrant a bigger one. But, again, I think it's safer to have one for the people who go out hunting or fishing."
It's also much lighter, Bird said, allowing parks department employees to easily pull the dock from the river to prevent it from being damaged.
The previous dock was destroyed when large ice floes broke free from the Indiana 63 bridge north of the park in January 2018. The ice twisted the old metal dock and left little more than scrap.
Bird said the new dock is much lighter and can be pulled from the river each winter or before particularly bad weather events.
"We needed one much lighter than the one we had before. We learned we needed something we could take in and out without a lot of trouble," Bird said. "We don't want ice floe damage again so we probably pull this one out once it starts getting colder out, end of November maybe."
