A few details are revealed in probable cause affidavits filed in the Sullivan County shooting death of a 15-year-old student from Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Matthew T. Earle, 23, of Terre Haute, and Kyle R. Johnson, 20, of Coal City, both appeared in court for hearings Wednesday. Both face charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Johnson faces an Oct. 12 jury trial in Sullivan Superior Court. Another hearing in his case is set for June 25.
Earle will appear in court Friday. No trial dates have been set.
The men were arrested Saturday in Earle’s Terre Haute home on South 12th Street in connection with the June 10 shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.
The probable cause affidavit states Johnson and Earle were asked to come to Carlisle in southern Sullivan County where a fist fight was planned between two groups near the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets.
Home surveillance video captured images of Johnson and Earle, and witnesses at the scene said that each man possessed a handgun on the night of the shooting, the court document said. Police were able to connect Earle with a Terre Haute address and obtain a search warrant for that location.
When questioned by police, Earle said he fired five rounds into the ground, while Johnson fired 15 rounds toward people at the gathering. Earle said the men disassembled their firearms as they drove north on U.S. 41 toward Terre Haute. He said they threw parts of their pistols into a ditch.
Both men remain in the Sullivan County Jail.
