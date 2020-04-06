New Dean of ISU's Scott College of Business

Terry Daugherty has been selected as the new dean of Indiana State University’s Scott College of Business.
Daugherty is currently the interim associate dean and director of graduate programs at the University of Akron's College of Business Administration. He succeeds Jack Maynard, a former ISU provost who took over as interim dean last June.
He will start at ISU on July 1.
Daugherty earned his bachelor's degree at Western Kentucky University, his master's degree at the University of Alabama and his doctorate at Michigan State University.
He was a postdoctoral fellow at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management. After that, he went to the University of Texas at Austin as an assistant professor in the department of advertising. He started at the University of Akron in 2009, where he served on the faculty and in various administrative capacities, including department chair and assistant dean.
