New Culver's likely for South U.S. 41 in Terre Haute

The Vigo County Area Plan Commission on June 1 will hear a request for a second Culver's restaurant in Vigo County, this one off South U.S. 41 near the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
The petitioner is Matt Bilyeu, who along with his wife, Renee, first opened a Culver's on Terre Haute's east side on Dec. 9, 2019.
A rezoning petition before the Plan Commission seeks to rezone 2.35 acres. The Fair Association would lease the property to the restaurateurs.
Mike Morris, a county commissioner and a member of the Wabash Valley Fair Association Inc., said the association board has new members and is now open to developing land along the front of the county's fairgrounds.
"The fairgrounds are negotiating with Culvers to build a new restaurant on the southeast corner," close to Thompson Ditch, Morris said.
Morris said he has long advocated that the fairgrounds lease property to bring in annual revenue.
A message was left on Bilyeu's cell phone Tuesday seeking comment.
The Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex, at First and Oak Streets, on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.