New Culver's slated to open Monday

After hooking up his Telsa for a quick charge Friday, Kentucky resident Sean Fightmaster and his friend, Rich, walked to the nearby new Culver’s on Terre Haute’s east side.
The restaurant was a flurry of activity, with kitchen workers and others attending a drive-through. Other workers were carrying orders out to cars.
Yet, the much-anticipated venue really wasn’t open. It was a training day for 85 workers over three shifts.
“It has been crazy for the past week and we are not open yet,” said Matt Bilyeu, who along with his wife, Renee, are the owners and operators of the new franchise business, including owning the land and new building.
“We have traffic cones to close off the parking lot, but people just come in, so we are anticipating a pretty big opening,” Matt Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu greeted the two unexpected visitors, instructing employees to feed them as part of training. Rich, of Texas, said he looked forward to the experience, as he had never eaten at a Culver’s.
Culver’s officially opens to the public Monday. It will maintain hours from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week.
The store’s management team has been training for the past 16 weeks.
“We are driving to Indianapolis putting in 12 hour days … to get the managers ready to train the new hires. We started hiring back in August. We had a tremendous return with over 800 applicants, which is fabulous,” Bilyeu said.
Renee Bilyeu said the special attention is needed as food is not cooked until an order is made.
“None of the food is pre-made, it is cooked fresh and only made after an order is given,” she said. “A customer then takes a number to a table and the food is brought out.”
In the drive-through, unless a customer is just ordering ice cream, motorists are given a number that is placed on the vehicle’s door, and the food is brought out when done.
Since the site was developed through many local contractors — such as B&S Plumbing, Crown Electric, Wabash Valley Asphalt — Bilyeu invited contractors and their families to be “VIP” tasters to help training. The store today will hold another special training day, this time with in-store dining as a full operational simulation.
“We will cook food, deliver drinks, wipe tables, everything, trying to get the rest of these team members as ready as we possibly can for Monday,” Bilyeu said.
The restaurant still has to install a fence to its outdoor eating area, which will hold about 40 customers. Fortunately it is a touch that can wait, given the colder temperatures.
The first 100 people Monday who bring in new blankets for use by the Indiana Department of Child Services in Vigo County will receive a coupon for a free meal.
“Normally a Culver’s restaurant will open and say the first 100 guests will get a value basket for a year. We said we are going to give food coupons, but you have to bring a blanket” as there is a need, especially for foster children, Bilyeu said. “We hope people will continue to bring in new blankets throughout that day and we will try to collect as many as we can to help out.”
The new store’s official address is 5530 East, New Margaret Drive, Terre Haute, but it’s just off U.S. 40/Indiana 46 in front of the Meijer superstore next to the gas station.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
