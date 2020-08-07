New COVID-19 testing site coming to Vigo County

A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to Vigo County in September, says the Vigo Health Department administrator.
Joni Wise, health department administrator, said in a news release Friday that a second COVID-19 testing site will come to the county next month.
In the meantime, COVID-19 testing in Vigo County is still being done in Terre Haute at 501 East Saint Anthony Drive, by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment call 888-634-1116 or visit the website https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
Testing is free to all Hoosiers.
There are no testing requirements, but people are being asked to wait four to five days after exposure to a COVID-positive person before getting tested. If a person gets tested too early, a false negative result can happen, the health department says.
People are asked to quarantine as much as possible while waiting for test results.
Children may be tested at these sites but it is important for the child to remain still during the swabbing procedure to prevent injury to the nasal passages. Parents or guardians will be asked to restrain their child if needed during the swabbing procedure for safety.
If a child has a condition that prevents adequate restraining, or is unable to be restrained, the testing site will not perform the test.
The test site may also not be the best location for testing of children younger than one year old, the health department says. It is recommend to contact the child’s primary care provider for testing in these situations.
