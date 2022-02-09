New cookie joins iconic Girl Scout fundraiser lineup

After a minor snow delay last week, an important delivery to Vigo County on Monday — Girl Scout Cookies.
Pre-ordered cookies made it into the vehicles of 70 Scout troop leaders who queued up in the Walmart East parking lot to take possession of the tasty treats.
“Our big seller was Thin Mints, as always,” said Laura Steele, leader of Troop 5040 at Ben Franklin Elementary, as cases of cookies were loaded into her vehicle. “Everyone is really excited about the new Adventurefuls, too.”
More than 55,000 packages of cookies were delivered Monday as part of the 1.5 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies flooding into central Indiana this week.
Cookie booths will be popping up at retailers around the area and online orders can be placed through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or local delivery.
Katie Dawson, of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, said Thin Mints are usually the top seller, but this year has seen a lot of interest in the new brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. The Adventurefuls cookie joins the portfolio of iconic cookies including Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, S’mores, Lemon-Ups, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.
Little Brownie Bakers in Kentucky supplies the nine varieties. The cost is $5 per package.
This season, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana partnered with DoorDash, the food ordering and delivery platform, as an extra way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders.
Dawson said the scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and learn business skills through the DoorDash deliveries. Orders can be places using the DoorDash app.
The familiar cookie booths at supermarkets and other retailers can also be accessed online starting Feb. 18 by entering a zip code and placing an order for direct shipment or donation to local organizations. To place an online order, go to www.girlscoutsindiana.org/cookies.
Last year, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana troops earned more than $1.4 million in troop proceeds to fund activities, buy supplies and support service projects in local communities.
Every service provided by GSCI is subsidized by members. It costs $436 per girl to provide leadership experience for one year.
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana covers 45 counties, including Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Parke and Vermillion.
Girl Scout troops accept credit and debit cards at most booth sale locations.
The scouts are also selling cookies for Cookies for a Cause, formerly known as Operation: Cookie Drop. Customers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies to be distributed to military members, healthcare providers, first responders and food pantries.
Last year, more than 65,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were donated through this program.
Girl Scouting began more than 100 years ago with Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia. She organized the first Girl Scout troop, which turned into a national movement to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
The cookie sale season runs through March 13.
