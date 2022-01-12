New coffee shop opens on South Seventh Street

Rachel Targett says starting her own business “has in some ways been a little easier than I thought it would be.” Targett is co-owner of the Loose Goose Coffee Company with her husband Richard. “I’ve had so much help from family, from community, from the people who work for me. I feel very grateful,” she said.
The Loose Goose celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, seven weeks after its soft opening. Mayor Duke Bennett, who was in attendance, noted “a lot of excitement in the room,” adding, “small business is our backbone.”
Though she said it wasn’t the headache she expected opening her venture would be, she conceded, “It was very challenging. We went without equipment for some time because things were stuck on ships — at one point, our espresso machine was [stuck].”
Assisting the Targetts was Heather Ciranna, the customer growth rep for Crimson Cup Coffee and Tea out of Columbus, Ohio. “They provide us with all of our products and they also helped with our training,” Rachel Targett said.
“The consulting we provide starts with their bar design, helping them get their equipment, and training,” Ciranna said, adding that they also provided recipes for the sundry coffee drinks. “The last step here is the grand opening, and we get them kicked off and ready to go.”
Though the featured drink of January is the French Toast Latte, a blend of cinnamon, maple and vanilla, the Loose Goose’s specialty and best-seller is the Loose Mocha, crafted from white chocolate with caramel drizzle and served hot, iced and frozen.
Targett said her own favorite offerings are espresso shots. “It keeps me going, for sure,” she said.
The Loose Goose’s logo features a dog alongside coffee berries, a tribute to her recently deceased dog Goose. “What I’ve tried to do is incorporate two of my favorite things in life — dogs and coffee,” Targett said. Loose Goose’s drive-thru offers dog treats because so many pets accompany their owners on ride-alongs. “His favorite treats were carrots — he was a weird one,” she said fondly.
Business has been good and “it’s been steadily increasing,” Targett reported. “I look for those numbers to go up after today’s event.” Medium drinks were only $1 at the grand opening, and patrons were given coupons for another $1 drink if purchased before Sunday.
“Hopefully [we] will become a habit,” she said.
Business was certainly bustling on Tuesday — every table was perpetually occupied, as was the sofa in the back of the shop. A group of friends — Kay Spangler, enjoying a cappuccino, Connie Miller with a regular coffee and a Danish and Jane Morse and Bonnie Lawler sipping cappuccinos — were relaxing after a morning game of tennis.
All but Miller had patronized the Loose Goose in the past, and Miller planned to make the shop part of her routine, as well.
“We wouldn’t be coming back if we didn’t enjoy it,” Morse said.
“It’s clean and friendly here,” Lawler added.
Loose Goose is at 3020 S. Seventh St. (near Seventh and Margaret) and is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
