While construction in downtown Terre Haute might seem like an inconvenience to some, the Terre Haute Children’s museum is using its proximity to the planned Terre Haute Convention Center to teach kids about construction.
Susan Turner, the museum’s executive director, wanted to capitalize on the facility’s birds-eye-view of the eventual construction site.
“I was sitting in what used to be in our board room in a meeting, and I was looking across the street thinking ‘What are we going to do when they break ground on the convention center?’”
The answer to that question was to get hold of the local construction trades community and see if they’d be interested in being a sponsor on a new construction-themed exhibit.
The response to that query was overwhelming.
“The exhibit has more than doubled in size,” Turner said. “If I wanted to give up the floor space, it could easily be another several hundred feet.”
The project raised more than twice the original fundraising goal due to the response from the trades unions.
The exhibit features several activities ranging from using tools to controlling a remote control bulldozer.
“One of the aspects that ‘Im really excited about is the maker table. It was important to me that the kids walked away with a chance to build something,” Turner said.
The platinum sponsor of the exhibit is the Wabash Valley Contractors Association. Bill Hann, WVCA president said, “This is an opportunity for kids to think outside the box, and we are here to answer questions and help navigate the many routs and opportunities of the trade union industry.”
The exhibit will remain open during the entire Terre Haute Convention Center construction. Several workshops will be offered through local trade unions that will offer kids the chance to learn unique skills.
Additional sponsors include IBEW 725, Garmong Construction, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157, Wabash Valley Building Trades Council, Team Tech, Operating Engineers Local 841, Brampton Brick, Praxair, Clara Fairbanks Foundation, Indiana Chemical Trust, Lowe’s, and Large Ink.
