CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center recently debuted a new exhibit panel highlighting Eva Kor’s activism. The vinyl panel has both color and black & white photos of Eva’s various activities throughout the years. The panel also includes four artifacts.
“We are excited to add this part of Eva’s story to our main exhibit.” Troy Fears, executive director, said in a news release. “Eva was very passionate about finding out what experiments were done to her, her twin sister Miriam, and others at Auschwitz. She had a strong desire for the truth to come out. This new exhibit panel shows just a small part of her activism through the years.”
The panel can be viewed when visiting the museum. The museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $7 per person.
