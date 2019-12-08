New butcher shop headed to Terre Haute's 7th Street

A Farmersburg butcher shop is working to open a new site in Terre Haute.
Daren Krockenburger, owner of Kroc’s Butcher Shop, a family-owned business that started five years ago, has been striving to convert a building at 2626 S. 7th Street into a new butcher shop. The building once housed a Dairy Queen and later a small cafe.
While not yet in the building, the company has been using a vending trailer to sell meat products brought from its Farmersburg location. The business will again offer ground beef, platter bacon and the company’s own breakfast sausage at the vending trailer on weekends. The company also makes is own barbecue.
“We are branching out,” Krockenburger said. “Our business has been about the best product we can sell.”
The company offers fresh ground choice angus beef aged 21 days, Krockenburger said, adding it obtains its meat from “local farms.” It also offers deli and other meats, as well as coleslaw, potato and ham salad.
“Our reputation in Farmersburg is over the top. A lot of our business model is based on what Bob Baesler (owner of Baseler’s Market) does, bringing the best product you can bring,” he said.
Krockenburger selected the location “because of the traffic flow and of course, the cost. It is a lot cheaper on 7th Street than on 3rd Street.”
The owner initially planned to make an addition to the building earlier this year, but needed to comply with building design codes and specifications, which has slowed that process.
“We thought we would have it opened before now, but a lot of different codes and stuff, we have had to go through and change that a little bit,” he said.
“We were going to use the existing building for retail space [where customers order along with meat display cases] and our addition was going to be for a cutting room and cold storage. When that had a road block, we decided we would cut everything and deliver early for the [display] cases each day. As soon as we can get the renovations done to that building, that is our plan,” Krockenburger said.
Then, if the butcher shop determines it needs more retail space, “when we do our addition, we would set that up for retail space and make the existing building for cold storage and our meat cutting.”
“We are excited about Terre Haute, but just ran into things I didn’t anticipate,” Krockenburger said.
Kroc’s Butcher Shop in Farmersburg will remain open and the company will continue fill storage and freezer cases for meat sales at Etc & Company in Linton, Krockenburger said.
