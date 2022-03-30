A local business is offering to come to your home if you need an oil change.
Scott Conley of Terre Haute operates Stay Put Oil Change. The website is spoilchange.com
It is a mobile service and has no fixed physical location. The number is 812-243-8045.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The business goes to the customer’s location (home, work or elsewhere) to provide a full-service mobile oil change; it serves the Terre Haute and surrounding area, Conley said.
All oil change services include a filter change and come with a complementary multi-point inspection (check fluid levels, hoses, belts, tires, brakes, filters, windshield wipers, battery, etc).
Stay Put Oil change provides other automotive maintenance services such as, but not limited to the following: lockout services; battery replacement; brake pad replacement; rotor replacement; tire rotations; tire plugs; air filter replacement; cabin filter replacement; windshield wiper replacement; bulb replacement and numerous other miscellaneous services.
One of the main objectives, just started, is to help local businesses that have a fleet of vehicles by keeping their fleet vehicles maintained and up-to-date on all regularly scheduled maintenance and services, Conley said.
He started operations in March 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.