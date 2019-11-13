New book on Birch Bayh a 'labor of love'

Bob Blaemire says his biography of Birch Bayh has been a “labor of love” intended to highlight the former U.S. Senator’s record of accomplishment during 18 years in Washington.
The biography is titled “Birch Bayh, Making a Difference,” and Blaemire is in Terre Haute for two days to give talks about it. He spoke at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Wednesday and will speak today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at University Hall in the Bayh College of Education at Indiana State University and again from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.
Blaemire, who began working for Sen. Bayh while a freshman in college, remained on his staff for the next 13 years and they maintained a close friendship until Bayh’s death in March.
The book was published later that spring.
“It’s been fun,” he said, describing his extensive work on the book as “both kind of a payback and a labor of love.”
Then Sen. Bayh “gave me a lot of responsibility at a very young age. It’s almost still mesmerizing to me to think about the opportunity I was given by him,” Blaemire said.
Bayh, one of Terre Haute’s most famous native sons, was the author of the 25th Amendment, which established presidential succession, and the 26th Amendment, which set the voting age at 18.
A strong advocate for women’s rights, he also was the author of Title IX, which in 1972 for the first time prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in the classroom and on the athletic field.
“I think it’s important for women to know how their lives were changed by the efforts of this guy,” Blaemire said in an interview Wednesday.
Perhaps not as well known is the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, which amended patent and trademark laws dealing with inventions arising from federal government-funded research. Without it, “Google would not exist,” Blaemire said.
He also pointed out that Bayh “is the only person since the Founding Fathers to have authored more than one Constitutional amendment.” Blaemire said there have been “11,000 attempts in our history to amend the Constitution. Since the Bill of Rights, only 17 were successful ... [Birch Bayh] has two of them.”
Bayh’s record “is one of an astonishing level of personal achievement ... but it’s also an illustration of an era where things worked,” Blaemire said. During that era, there was civility in politics and bipartisanship. People worked across the aisle. Legislation got passed.
Bayh’s friendship with former Sen. Dick Lugar “is evidence of how things were very different,” Blaemire said. Bayh was a Democrat, and Lugar, a Republican.
Blaemire reflected on this week’s impeachment hearings, which he listened to on the radio as he drove to Terre Haute from Indianapolis. “It’s a different world,” he said. Bayh had been “very frustrated by our recent politics and the dysfunction.”
Blaemire hopes that eventually the pendulum swings back and people will be more reasonable. “Adversaries are not enemies — that was the philosophy I was taught,” he said. “Today’s adversary can be tomorrow’s ally, and vice versa.”
An Indiana native, Blaemire has many personal stories, including how he went to the senator’s office the day after his parents dropped him off at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He went to Capitol Hill “to offer my 18 years of life experiences to the junior senator from Indiana,” he said.
Blaemire did meet the senator that day, and a few weeks later, a Bayh staffer called him to work on a project. “I got my foot in the door,” he said. “I loved being there. You walked around and saw Bobby and Teddy Kennedy in the hallways and Barry Goldwater. All these political people you recognized ... I was in heaven.”
The book was published by Indiana University Press. For more information about the book or how to purchase it, go to www.blaemire.us.
