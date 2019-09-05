New bar in works at former Ambrosini's site

A new bar is in the works for the corner of 14th and Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute, the former site of Ambrosini’s Restaurant and Lounge.
The building now has a new sign — 365 Bar/Food.
Workers on Thursday continued improvements on the outside of the building at 1367 Wabash Avenue with new paint. Inside, work has been underway for several months. A new paved parking lot can be seen in the rear of the building.
Bill White and Mike Rodgers are partners in the new business.
Rogers in December 2017 opened Strive365, an indoor sports complex on North 13th Street. Rogers also heads Rogers Roofing and Home Improvement. White previously was a partner in MillerWhite Marketing, which closed in 2015 after 35 years.
White contacted the Tribune-Star, leaving a message that the new owners would discuss the business closer to an opening date. A message was left Thursday with White seeking further comment.
The building has remained closed since 2015, when the Indiana Department of Revenue shut down the occupant for delinquent payment of state sales tax, withholding tax and unemployment taxes of more than $95,800.
Rogers purchased the building for $23,000 in April 2018, according to county records. He transferred the ownership to WTHKMR LLC in December 2018. Mike Rogers and Kacy Rogers are members of that limited liability corporation, according to the Indiana Secretary of State.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.