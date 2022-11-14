Due to changes in federal law, the Terre Haute Police Department is returning all surplus military armored equipment.
However, the department on Monday received approval from the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety to purchase a new armored vehicle.
The board approved an armored Chevrolet Silverado. It is a normal truck converted into a Special Response Team (SRT) vehicle. The department is obtaining the vehicle from The Armored Group (TAG). The cost of the vehicle is $153,401, with $89,000 covered from a grant from the Oakley Foundation.
The remaining balance will be paid from revenue received from the sale of decommissioned police vehicles next year, Lt. Steve Lockard, who oversees the department's vehicle fleet, told the board.
In a letter to the board, Police Chief Shawn Keen said that "with changes to the federal government's LESO (Law Enforcement Support Office) program, police agencies are no longer permitted to utilize military surplus armored equipment for many previously permitted functions.
"Due to these changes, the police department is withdrawing from participation in the LESO program, and subsequently returning all military surplus equipment including armored Humvees," Keen wrote.
Lockard told the board that three humvees will be returned.
The department will keep a Lenco BearCat armored vehicle it ordered in 2019 and received in 2020, Lockard said.
The BearCat replaced a larger MRAP – Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected tactical vehicle – that police department obtained at no cost in 2013 through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Excess Property Program, better known as the 1033 program.
The BearCat can accommodate 10 to 12 people, and is generally used to transport officers to and from hostile situations. The police department received an Indiana Department of Homeland Security grant toward the purchase of that $242,000 vehicle.
For the new armored vehicle, it will take a minimum of six months to build and be delivered, Lockard said.
Keen said that replacing military surplus armored vehicles "with a purpose-built, non-militarized style vehicle will serve the department's need for protective equipment to keep officers safe, as well as the elimination of military style vehicles in use by the department."
Vehicle donated
In other business, the board approved donating a 2012 Dodge Challenger previously driven by Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran with the Terre Haute police, who was shot and killed at the FBI's Terre Haute office on July 7, 2021, to Project Never Broken, a non-profit dedicated to supporting law enforcement.
Shelley Klingerman, sister of Ferency, is the executive director of Project Never Broken.
"The mission of Project Never Broken is to boldly support law enforcement for hope and help and healing...," Klingerman told the board.
The police vehicle had been removed from service and was put into storage.
"It would have been in the next (decommissioned vehicle) cycle to get rid of anyway," Lockard said after the meeting, "This can better help support and further the mission of Project Never Broken to bring awareness of the stresses and trauma and the family effect of law enforcement."
