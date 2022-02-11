A new Terre Haute antique store, Missy’s and Sissy’s Treasures, will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19.
It is located at 569 N. 13th St.
Co-owners are Jeff Blake and Missy Schaumleffel.
The store specializes in primitive and Mid-Century furniture and collectibles.
Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
“We’ve been vendors for about three years and we decided to open our own place,” said Blake. Right now, they are buying and selling their own antiques. In the near future, they plan to add vendors who can rent space in the store, he said.
Missy’s and Sissy’s has a Facebook page, and the owners can be reached at (812) 244-1526.
The store will have a ribbon cutting with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
