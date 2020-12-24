A new advocacy group has been formed to support improved teacher and staff compensation and also to monitor other current issues in the Vigo County School Corp.

Voices for Vigo Schools is a private Facebook group that already had 875 members as of Thursday afternoon. Melissa Ketner and Hailee Lauritzen are VCSC parents who are moderating the group, which will share information and organize other events around current issues in the school district.

Ketner also organized a march that took place downtown Monday. More than 100 people participated in the march, including educators, parents, school staff and others.

The major impetus for Monday’s gathering — a restructuring of the communication director’s job duties and a raise of more than $40,000 — will not take place, Superintendent Rob Haworth announced earlier that day. The news about the pay increase had drawn public outrage over the weekend and prompted Monday’s march, titled #istandwithteachers.

Organizers decided to go forward in support of teachers and staff, who received one-time stipends this year rather than base pay increases, Ketner said.

“A lot of folks who attended the rally and march Monday were interested in continuing the momentum,” she said Wednesday. While the change in duties and pay increase for the director of communications has been rescinded, “There remains a lot of community and parent concerns about some other issues,” she said.

Other events will be taking place, including a rally and march at 11 a.m. Saturday. The group again will meet outside the VCSC administration building, 686 Wabash Ave. and march to the courthouse, where they will remain for 30 minutes. They will then return to the administration building.

There will be time for community members to talk to the crowd.

An announcement about the rally states, “The teachers and staff in Vigo County deserve respect, which is shown through competitive pay.”

The group also will focus on attendance at upcoming School Board meetings “and take some more ownership as a community and demonstrate our voice around these challenges,” Ketner said.

Group members “want to stay informed and maybe bring some issues to light that it appears have been kept under the radar,” Ketner said.

A major focus is improved compensation for teachers and staff. “I think there is a lot of discussion already about teachers leaving this corporation because they don’t feel they are taken care of in terms of compensation and benefits,” she said.

Those issues trickle down to students and their education, she said.

