Fire and emergency medical services in Nevins Township are being covered by the Seelyville Fire Department under a six-month contract that began in January.
The Nevins Volunteer Fire Department, which has a fire station in Fontanet, disbanded Dec. 31.
“A few of us stayed on, but the majority of everybody quit,” said Cory Roberts, chief of the Nevins Fire Department. “We are not running out of the fire station anymore.”
The department’s nonprofit status remains, he said, and it could be merged into a potential future fire protection territory with Seelyville.
Seelyville Fire Chief Harold Osborn said six volunteer fighters transferred into the Seelyville department from Nevins Township.
Seelyville, now with 22 volunteers, also has two full-time firefighters, one hired in 2021 and the second in 2022.
Those paid firefighters split duties at the fire station, with one working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Osborn said.
The closing of Nevins Volunteer Fire Department was related to financial issues.
Roberts previously served on Nevins Township Advisory Board. As a way to shore up finances, Nevins and Otter Creek Township fire departments proposed a merger in 2013 to create a fire protection territory.
However, that idea was defeated, Roberts said, after several township landowners opposed the idea, as it would raise taxes.
Roberts also served as Nevins Township Trustee from 2015 to 2018.
The township trustee submits a budget, which includes a property tax levy rate, to fund fire protection for the township, along with poor relief and a township budget.
In his last year, Roberts submitted a township budget for 2019, according to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, that provided $31,810 for a fire budget and $10,000 for a township cumulative fire fund, which can be used for new equipment, supplies or other needs.
In 2019, Donald Cooper took over as the elected township trustee.
In 2020, the township budget was identical to 2019’s budget.
In 2021, the township’s fire budget was reduced to $25,727 while a $10,000 township cumulative fire fund remained unchanged, according to the Department of Local Government Finance.
Missing budgets
That’s when funding issues started, Roberts said.
“It’s a mess. We haven’t had a fire budget from the township since,” he said. “Don Cooper, the trustee, never turned in any expenditures so we never got a budget. He ran the first year as trustee off the previous budget of mine and then didn’t even pay the advisory board until the next year, which screwed up all their taxes,” Roberts said.
It was later discovered that Cooper had not been living in the township, Roberts said.
Cooper resigned as trustee in 2021, with Brittany Van Hook elected in a Democratic Party caucus on May 8, 2021, to fill Cooper’s vacancy. Van Hook then won election as trustee in November 2022.
Cooper told the Tribune-Star he is no longer township trustee. He declined to respond to additional questions.
In May 2022, Van Hook notified the Nevins Fire Department she was not renewing a contract with that department. Instead, the township now is paying $30,000 for fire protection and EMS from Seelyville.
That contract remains effective until 11:59 p.m. on June 30, unless superseded by a new agreement, according to the contract signed Jan. 4 by Van Hook and the Seelyville Fire Department.
Van Hook said she will again review fire protection at the end of the six-month contract with Seelyville.
“There are some concerns with that entity [Nevins Fire Department] that didn’t seem right to contract with them at this time,” Van Hook said.
Roberts said Nevins Volunteer Fire Department had not been responding to all fire calls, but had attempted to reach as many as possible.
“We made on average 75% to 80% of our runs a year, but it is difficult to do Monday through Friday when people are working. They just can’t go on runs,” he said.
“And now the new trustee, Van Hook, hasn’t got a fire budget. She says she doesn’t have the paperwork from before she took over,” Roberts said.
Trying to sort it out
Van Hook said, “We are trying to clean up years of a mess. It has been a couple of years in the making. I am in some legal proceedings with the State Board of Accounts and the attorney general, trying to clear up a lot of things.”
On March 15, 2022, the Indiana State Board of Accounts issued an administrative subpoena on Van Hook saying the trustee’s office had failed to file an annual financial report due March 1, 2022 and failed to file an annual compensation report by Jan. 31, 2022.
The subpoena was issued for the trustee to produce all documents/records of Nevins Township from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 21, 2022.
After not receiving the reports, the State Board of Accounts in August 2022 filed a court petition to enforce its subpoena.
The miscellaneous civil lawsuit was transferred to Vigo County Circuit Court on Aug. 30, 2022.
The case has been continued and hearings canceled and rescheduled. The case had been set for March 8, but that hearing has been rescheduled for May 3 in Vigo County Circuit Court.
Van Hook referred questions to township attorney Will Frankel.
Frankel said there are no allegations of financial wrongdoing against any previous township assessor, nor against Van Hook.
“I can say that certainly there is no allegation she [has taken any funds from the township] and she is not alleging that any prior trustee did that either,” Frankel said.
“There were some years prior to [Van Hook’s] involvement where it appears reports were not completed,” Frankel said.
“What she has been doing is working to gather all the necessary documentation required to complete those reports from years prior to her taking the position of Nevins Township trustee,” the attorney said.
The State Board of Accounts, in its lawsuit, claims Van Hook received its subpoena via certified mail but did not provide any documents for the reports.
“She is fully cooperating with their efforts,” Frankel said.
“From my perspective, it comes down to the timeliness of the reporting. When [Van Hook] assumed the position of Nevins Township Trustee, there was a lot documentation that she didn’t have access to initially,” Frankel said. “So, she was not able to complete reports that the state wanted, but that is being resolved now.
“Naturally, the state has deadlines that they want governmental entities to meet and when those weren’t met, [Van Hook’s] initial response to the subpoena was to communicate with [the SBOA] about what information she had and what information she didn’t have [that was] necessary to complete those reports,” Frankel said.
“It certainly hasn’t been a simple process for her to, not only acquire [the information], but also review and sort through all the documentation of prior years,” Frankel said.
“The state felt they needed to go ahead and make it be known they want the reports. And, to do that, they filed the action that they did. She [Van Hook] had maintained contact with the state, and I have had communication on her behalf as well,” Frankel said.
“I am anticipating her reports will be filed and the matter will be resolved before the May hearing,” the township attorney said.
