Never Again: Recalling Eva's lessons on Holocaust Remembrance Day

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center on Thursday observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day — and, thanks to a proclamation from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, “Eva Education Day” — with a ceremony aired live on social media.
Members of Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s STAND Club lit a dozen prayer candles commemorating not just victims of the Holocaust, but of intolerance everywhere. On the back of their sweatshirts was printed a quote from Amanda Gorman, the poet at President Joe Biden’s inauguration: “And so we lift our gaze not to what stands between us but what stands before us.”
Mayor Duke Bennett, who had accompanied Holocaust survivor and CANDLES Founder Eva Kor on a couple of her annual trips to Auschwitz, recalled that “having her as a tour guide was exciting and informative.”
The mayor added that he was “thankful Eva wanted to do this museum in our community” and said her message of forgiveness “still resonates today, without any doubt.”
Alex Kor, the son of Eva and Mickey Kor, said, “It’s important we continue to remember Eva’s words.”
As Alex Kor recited some of his mother’s aphorisms, his voice cracked and he became emotional as he said, “Give your parents a big hug and kiss.”
CANDLES Executive Director Troy Fears also shared one of his favorite quotes from Eva: “‘What one good thing can you do for the world today?’”
All of this occurred in the midst of a battle within the Indiana State Legislature over a contentious education bill.
Speaking of teaching about Nazism, fascism and Marxism, state Senator Scott Baldwin earlier this month said, “I believe that we’ve gone too far when we take a position on those isms.... We need to be impartial.”
Baldwin attempted to walk that comment back when his suggestion that there are two sides to the discussion on Nazism became national news. In an Email to the Indianapolis Star, Baldwin wrote, “Nazism, Marxism and fascism are a stain on our world history and should be regarded as such, and I failed to adequately articulate that in my comments during the meeting.”
After the ceremony, Alex Kor said Holcomb’s proclamation underscored that Holocaust education must not be marginalized.
“The governor’s proclamation gives us another stamp of approval here in Indiana,” he said. “Hopefully it will continue with the emphasis on Holocaust information, which in this day and age is so important. I know there is some legislation being proposed that might decrease the chances that Holocaust education will be emphasized. To me, it’s a positive step by the governor to reinforce how important it is to him, as well as Hoosiers around the state.”
Kor added, “I’m not a politician, but my concern is that teachers will be discouraged from teaching history in general for fear that they may be reprimanded. A trickle-down effect for me is that Holocaust education which my mother helped mandate in 2007 will not be as emphasized. There are so many important lessons for people from various walks of life to learn from the Holocaust.
“When you tell a teacher to do this and not do that, they’re the professionals. At the end of the day, you need to have confidence in your teachers. Parents should have input, but the way this legislation is set up, it gives freedom for this type of education to be discouraged.
“My mom would be very, very upset about it and my mom would be standing right here talking about this,” Kor concluded.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.