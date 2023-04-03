Cleanup from Friday night's tornado in Sullivan proceeded Monday as volunteers poured in from all over the area to help in any way they could.
At Sullivan's Civic Center, volunteers stacked tables with food, water, clothing, supplies and plenty of toys. Outside, a semi truck held several palates of water and other necessities.
Mary Owen, of Putnam County's Community Emergency Response Team, had spent the last three days at the Civic Center organizing the donations and providing vouchers for Red Cross temporary housing.
"A lot of my team has been out there helping clean people's houses up, and it's heartrending to see so many things missing, but on the same side, people out there are so nice," she said. "Homeowners may have nothing now, but they're so concerned about their neighbors more than themselves. It's nice to see and hear about."
That was a chorus heard all around the city.
"It's amazing, the amount of people who have lost everything who have come out to help," said Edy Guess of Terre Haute, who had come to help out a friend in Sullivan and was volunteering at the Civic Center. "You have to bless them."
"During the moment, right away, neighbors as soon as they were out, they were helping neighbors out," said Sullivan County Council President Logan Pearison. "We're one big family here. A neighbor's a neighbor, but they're family at a time like this. I've cried several times just walking down the street."
It took a devastating act to reveal how kind people can truly be.
"It literally looked like you were in the middle of a zombie apocalypse," said Mayor Clint Lamb. "It was just unbelievable."
"It's a war zone, I don't know how else to describe it," said Sullivan County Commissioner Bob Davis, who had been working virtually nonstop since Friday at 11 p.m. He was outside the VFW waiting to hear Indiana Sen. Todd Young speak.
"I saw the aerial pictures pretty early on," Davis added, "and it just didn't do it justice until we got a chance to drive down here and look at it."
Former mayor Tim Boles, now a semi-retired street sweeper, was helping control traffic going in and out of the devastated area.
"I wasn't through it until last night and it is terrible," he said. "You see it on TV — I looked at the pictures at home, and I couldn't even tell what street they were on."
Upon hearing that Sen. Young was going to speak at the VFW, Boles asked, "What's left of the VFW?"
Not much, it turned out. The Vietnam-era helicopter laid in tatters next to the building, which was missing sections of its roof.
Young arrived and gave a long hug to a woman in tears.
"Just comes out all at once," he said. "Just let it come out."
Young surveyed the damage with Mayor Lamb, striding on mud-laden roads through blocks and blocks of destruction. Families sorted though their broken possessions, placing some items in plastic totes.
Baseball cards were strewn throughout a block or more amidst the debris, a detail Young noted in his remarks. He also passed a front yard containing a sculpture of a knight in armor with a sign: "Stand Tall #sullivanstrong."
Young spoke to those outside the VFW.
"It's really devastating to drive in and see the destruction," he said. "My heart bleeds for all of the residents."
He added that he has been in close contact with the proper authorities about rebuilding the city.
"In short order, we'll have more clarity" on the logistics, Young said.
Young called Sullivan residents "inspirational," and offered words to further bolster them.
"This community has never been stronger, has never been tighter," he said. "I think they've never felt more love for one another than they feel right now."
After his words, he dabbed his eyes.
"Didn't think I'd get emotional," Young said, "but it stirs you up a bit."
The woman Young hugged before his speech was Sullivan County Council member Jackie Monk, whose home was visible from the VFW.
"I live at Ground Zero," she said. "My house is the only house standing."
Council President Pearison said of Monk's home, "A property just across the street from the devastated area was spared, so we were helping get children [safely] into the garage during the storm. It was heartbreaking."
His wife, Elizabeth, had been volunteering at the Civic Center but joined him at the VFW wearing a T-shirt reading "The Heart of Sullivan County." Their rental property just three blocks away from the VFW was also spared.
Lamb spoke of maintaining resilience.
"Bits and pieces of it sink in — it kind of comes in waves," he said. "First, you're on it, you're in the zone, you're taking care of business and then you've got to step aside for a moment.
"All of a sudden, I think I've become hugger-in-chief. For whatever reason, you got to be their rock and sometimes you question if you have that strength, but something inside you just kind of comes."
Lamb surveyed the area early Saturday morning with Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.
"It still looks pretty rough, but I can assure you that it looks a heck of a lot better than it did in those initial hours," he said of the cleanup's progress.
Lamb said his job has had a plethora of demands in the recent days.
"It goes back and forth between meeting another resident and meeting someone from Homeland Security," he said. "It's a juggling act, it's a balancing act, but we have an amazing team and I promise you this city's going to come back stronger than it's ever been before.
"We may be small, but our spirit's never been mightier," Lamb declared.
