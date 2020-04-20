Neighbors get together while giving each other space

With sunny skies, warm weather and flowering trees beckoning, a group of friends and Heritage Trail Apartment dwellers found a safe way to socialize Monday afternoon.

Apartment resident Jackie Lower organized the small gathering, in which the six women attending brought chairs, maintained a safe distance and visited, while practicing precautions made necessary by COVID-19. They met behind Lower’s apartment, along the Heritage Trail.

“We’re all from different walks of life,” Lower said. “We didn’t know each other before we had moved here.”

Most of them became acquainted while walking the trail.

On Monday, as they relaxed in the warmth of the sunshine, they chatted and exchanged stories about how they are coping and passing the time while following the governor’s stay-at-home order: watching television, ordering groceries online (perhaps for the first time), reading, doing puzzles, playing online bridge, driving around town or visiting with others through online platforms.

Adrienne Robinson has a daughter who is an EMT and worries about her daughter’s health; her daughter’s boyfriend also works in health care. They exchange greetings from a safe distance — or through Facetime — but not up close and personal, to avoid any risks.

“I’m worried sick,” Robinson said. “You’re sitting home alone and you worry about what she’s encountering.”

Rebecca Graves walks the neighborhood, reads and has made two afghans. Sometimes, she’ll drive around Terre Haute “to make sure the town is still there.” She still owns a house, where a family member lives now — and goes there to work on the yard. She stays in touch with others by texting and chatting on Messenger.

Mary Huddleston admitted to “going crazy” being cooped up at home and was grateful for a chance to meet with friends in person.

They plan to continue meeting each week, as long as the weather cooperates, Lower said.

