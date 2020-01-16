Indiana State University construction management students and other ISU students will more easily connect with employers through the creation of the NECA-IBEW Built for Career Success program, the university announced Thursday.
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 725, the Central Indiana chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association and Quality Connection of the Greater Wabash Valley Inc. established the program with a $25,000 commitment. The program will begin in February and run through the spring 2024 semester.
ISU President Deborah Curtis and Provost Mike Licari accepted the gift Thursday in a ceremony at the College of Technology.
The NECA-IBEW Built for Career Success program, working through ISU’s Career Center, will provide resources to students interested in pursuing a position in the construction industry.
“This partnership will directly connect students with employers and opportunities in the construction industry, including those here in the Wabash Valley,” said Nesli Alp, dean of the College of Technology.
