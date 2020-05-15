Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.