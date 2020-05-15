More than 11,800 Hoosiers in five Wabash Valley counties have filed for unemployment benefit claims as of May 2, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
There were 976 new Hoosiers who filed for jobless claims as of May 2 in Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion and Parke counties, bringing the Wabash Valley total to 11,872.
Vigo County added another 581 claims. Vigo County as of May 2 now has had 7,560 people file for unemployment since March 21.
Clay County added another 141 unemployment claims, pushing its total to 1,656 since March 2.
Another 107 people filed for unemployment in Sullivan County, pushing that county’s total to 1,219 since March 21.
Vermillion county had 84 new people file, while Parke County added another 63 people for jobless benefits. Vermillion County has had 774 people seek unemployment since March 21, while Parke County has had 663 people file.
Nationally, new claims for unemployment insurance tallied 2.981 million last week, bringing the national total during the COVID-19 pandemic to 36.5 million, the largest job loss in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
While new unemployment claims have declined for six straight weeks as states across the country slowly reopen, the Labor Department reported a loss of 20.5 million jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7%, a rate expected to reach 18% or higher in mid May.
