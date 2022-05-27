Nearly 100 students graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and Vigo Virtual Success Academy this year.
Both Vigo County School Corp. programs had commencement ceremonies Friday in the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium, with about 60 students attending the two programs in person.
Booker T. Washington
“We did it, after all the challenges, changes and craziness these past four years,” said graduating commencement speaker Beatrice Selva.
She shared her personal story. “I suffered from extreme social anxiety which made it difficult to attend traditional high school,” she said. She began attending Washington the second trimester of her freshman year.
“My first week, I had already made more friends and was receiving better grades than I ever had before,” she said.
The school’s staff and her classmates became her family. “Booker T. had become my safe space as I’m sure it has for others,” she said. The school “gave us a second chance to succeed.”
She thanked principal Cindi Hrovat and teachers. “Without their help, some of us wouldn’t be on this stage,” she said.
Hrovat said Washington is a school for second chances. “Every one of you came here for your own personal reasons, but you all had something in common — you had a goal, a dream, a realization you could do it.”
She told students, “I’m so glad I was able to be just a little part of your lives this year because you became a big part of mine. You are all truly inspirational, and I could not be more proud of each and everyone one of you.”
The school has 22 graduates this year, with 17 attending the ceremony.
Graduate Samantha Strader received the Karen Turchi perseverance award.
After the ceremony, first-year principal Hrovat said of the Washington graduates, “They were amazing. … They’ve overcome so many obstacles.”
The school “is small. We’re a family. For some reason, it worked for them” and they’ve been able to find success and graduate, Hrovat said.
Also celebrating graduation was Fai Hopkins, who started at Washington the middle of her sophomore year. “It feels surreal,” she said after the program concluded.
Staff at the school work closely with students. “They help. They care. They try to help get to the root of problems,” she said. She’s not sure what her future plans will be, but she anticipates attending Indiana State University.
Attending the ceremony was her grandfather, Dave Hopkins, who previously served at ISU in academic administration and later became provost and president at Wright State University.
Now retired, Hopkins said his granddaughter “has really persevered and we’re really proud of her. Booker T. Washington was a great fit for her to get where she wanted to be.”
Vigo Virtual Success Academy
Graduating senior Madilyn Unger served as the VVSA commencement speaker, which graduated 73 students. Forty participated in the ceremony.
“VVSA has been life changing for me,” Unger told the large audience.
Her sophomore year, she became sick with an autoimmune disorder, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, in which she struggled with passing out and a very high heart rate when she stood up.
The disorder made it hard for her to go to school and be a teenager like she wanted to be. She had doctor appointments and physical therapy appointments many times each week.
It was during that time she found out about VVSA “and it was the perfect fit for me,” she said. She took her classes online, but still had support from teachers and counselors in the community.
She also was able to address her health issues. “Without this program, I’m not sure where I would have ended up,” she said.
The summer before her junior year, she found a doctor that put her on the right medicines and her symptoms are now under control. She chose to continue with VVSA.
Unger completed high school in December and is ready for her second semester at Ivy Tech, where she is studying nursing; she also has a full-time job working at Union Hospital’s intensive care unit.
In opening remarks, Hrovat — who also serves as VVSA principal — thanked the administration and school board “for your initiative to think beyond a traditional brick and mortar school.” As a result, VVSA has given students a chance to continue their education, benefiting them “in their own unique way.”
After the program, Hrovat said that many of the students may have started VVSA during COVID, but they liked it and decided to continue through their senior year.
Online schooling “takes a lot of perseverance, dedication and time management skills,” she said. “Not everyone can do virtual and motivate themselves to do it. To me, that’s a huge accomplishment.”
Another graduate, Trenton Borden, studied through VVSA for three years. “It’s awesome to move on to the next part of life,” he said. He’ll study computer science at Ivy Tech and then plans to transfer to ISU.
VVSA was the right fit for him because he works full-time at Union Hospital in the IT department. “I live on my own and I have to support myself,” he said. “It worked perfect for me.”
