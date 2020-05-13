New Indiana unemployment numbers by county show nearly 10,900 Hoosiers in five Wabash Valley counties have filed for unemployment benefits from March 21 to April 25, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In all, 10,896 people in the five counties filed for unemployment benefits through April 25.

The Indiana county-by-county breakdown, released today, comes after data released from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor last week released advanced claim numbers through May 2, showing more than 43,700 new Hoosiers filed for jobless benefits, pushing the state's unemployment claims to about 612,000 since March 21.

Indiana's unemployment filings have been particularly large in the service industries — restaurants, bars and nightclubs — but also in transportation, construction and healthcare services.

Many healthcare providers, such as dentists and optometrists, began seeing non-emergency patients last week.

Vigo County

Vigo County continues to lead with the highest number of unemployment claims, followed by Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion and Parke counties. In Vigo County, 769 new people filed for unemployment benefits as of April 25, bringing the county's total to 6,979 through March 21.

A breakdown of unemployment benefit claim filings for Vigo County:

• March 21 - 892

• March 28 - 1,506

• April 4 - 1,537

• April 11 - 1,428

• April 18 - 847

• April 25 - 769

Clay County

Clay County had 177 file for unemployment through April 25, bringing that county's total unemployed to 1,515. The breakdown:

• March 21 - 156

• March 28 - 302

• April 4 - 332

• April 11 - 344

• April 18 - 204

• April 25 - 177

Parke County

Parke County had 66 new people file for unemployment claims as of April 25, raising its total to 600. The breakdown:

• March 21 - 46

• March 28 - 136

• April 4 - 130

• April 11 - 137

• April 18 - 85

• April 25 - 66

Sullivan County

Sullivan County had 124 new Hoosiers file for unemployment benefits as of April 25, bringing the county's total to 1,112 seeking jobless benefits. The breakdown:

• March 21 - 110

• March 28 - 222

• April 4 - 255

• April 11 - 251

• April 18 - 150

• April 25 - 124

Vermillion County

Vermillion County had 79 new unemployment benefit claims through April 25, pushing its total to 690. The breakdown:

• March 21 - 67

• March 28 - 165

• April 4 - 132

• April 11 - 147

• April 18 - 100

• April 25 - 79

