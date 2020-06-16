The National Endowment for the Arts has announced funding for 84 organizations to lead NEA Big Read projects between September 2020 and June 2021, providing a range of activities — in person or virtually — around a book selected from the NEA Big Read library.
Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute will receive $15,000 to host a community reading program focused on the book "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel.
The novel is set 20 years after a devastating flu pandemic destroys civilization as we know it. A woman moves between the settlements of the altered world with a small troupe of actors and musicians until they encounter a violent prophet who threatens the tiny band's existence.
Station Eleven is ultimately and intentionally a hopeful book, says Mandel. And it's a reminder that art—a play, a comic book, a musical interlude, a museum display, even an apocalyptic novel—can be the best means towards cultivating a civilization and preserving our humanity, according to a news release.
“We are honored to continue our partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts on this incredible program,” said Torrie Allen, president and CEO of Arts Midwest.
