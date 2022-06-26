The Ouabache Land Conservancy is opening a new nature preserve in Clay County next month.
The John O. Whitaker Wood Nature Preserve will be a 40-acre woodland that was donated by John O. Whitaker Jr. to the conservancy in 2021.
The community is invited to the opening of the preserve at 10 a.m. July 23. It is located at 3801 W County Rd. 950 N, Brazil. After the opening ceremony, Whitaker will lead participants on a hike on the land. No reservations are required.
There are more than 2,000 trees of 34 different species on the property that have been studied and measured. The most abundant species in order are: tulip tree, red hickory, red oak, shagbark hickory, white oak, red maple and American sycamore. In addition, the property is teeming with wildflowers and many species of birds.
For more information, visit: www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
