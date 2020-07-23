Nationwide, unemployment claims rise

While initial advance state claims for unemployment in Indiana dropped for the week ending July 18, nationwide seasonally adjusted claims rose for the first time in nearly four months as some states roll back business reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment claims rose 109,000 to more than 1.41 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University, said July typically "is a major hiring period nationally over the years. Unemployment claims typically during this week of July are really, really low, so (claims) didn't drop as much as they normally would during the month of July," Guell said.
"It is not surprising as this is our canary in the coal mine. It is the first piece of data we get that is only six days after the fact that there are things going on associated with a new spike in the virus that are causing people to be laid off," Guell said.
"Restaurants are not gearing up as fast as expected to 100 percent capacity, and places that had imagined that they would need to be ready for relatively large crowds cannot (now) do so," he said.
The surge in infections has slowed reopening plans and economic activity.
As an example in Indiana, the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 will be limited to 25 percent attendance, with a mandatory face coverings for all attendees.
Indiana's initial unemployment benefit claims dropped by more than 10,400, down to 17,938 for the week ending July 18, according to the Department of Labor. While cases of COVID-19 have increased in California, Texas and Arizona, cases in Indiana have not risen as quickly.
Gov. Eric Holcomb this week announced a mandatory face mask requirement for public spaces, starting Monday, in an effort to slow a increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
"The implication here is that Indiana had a good week in terms of unemployment filings, but I don't know if that will continue," Guell said. I don't put a lot of long-run predictability into short-run changes as things can change at the state level. One plant closure can move the data."
