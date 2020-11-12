National Adoption Day event is Nov. 20 in Vigo County

Vigo County will participate in National Adoption Day, celebrating the day this year Nov. 20 and marking Vigo’s third consecutive year of participation.

Vigo County has about 25 children waiting to be adopted through foster care cases with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Department of Child Services.

Last year, Vigo County had 18 adoptions as part of the national day event, said Vigo County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Mullican.

“This year we have reduced the number [of families participating at the courthouse] due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” Mullican said, adding eight adoptions will be conducted.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Couch and state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, are slated to speak to families prior to the court adoptions.

That event likely may be by special appointment, as Vigo County Commissioners on Thursday closed government buildings to the public effective Nov. 15, saying business can be conducted by phone or email or appointments can be made.

To emphasize the importance of adoption, Mullican and William Welch, family case manager/supervisor for Vigo County DCS, reached along the railing on the third floor of the Vigo County Courthouse to untie and unroll a large white and red banner, which marks 2018, 2019 and 2020, the three years the county has participated in the national event.

“Usually adoptions are confidential, but they celebrate National Adoption Day in November because they want the kids to have a permanent home before the holidays, to emphasize the importance of permanency, having kids have a home where they are loved and cared for,” the judge said.

Welch added that the event “is a really positive thing for our community, because it does show the outcry and support of good people that want to provide children with homes, and these children need homes in the Wabash Valley.”

Over the past three years, Vigo County has had 36 children adopted on National Adoption Day.

Nationally, the event is slated for Nov. 21, but courts are encouraged to open their courts on or around the Saturday before Thanksgiving to finalize and celebrate adoptions from foster care.

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 120,000 children nationwide waiting to be adopted from foster care. A coalition of national partners — the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network — founded National Adoption Day.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.