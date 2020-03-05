Nation withdraws contentious parking ordinance

A proposed ordinance that would have prevented surface parking as a primary use downtown was withdrawn Thursday at the Terre Haute City Council meeting in City Hall.
General Ordinance 01, 2020, was withdrawn at the request of its author, Todd Nation, D-4, who said he and other officials didn’t want City Council, “to be the arbiter of whether or not this could happen at this property.”
The proposed ordinance would have modified city code to prohibit zoning variance requests for surface parking as a primary use on a lot located along Wabash Avenue or Seventh Street in the downtown C-9 zoning area.
The ordinance was filed in response to the Capital Improvement Board stating its interest in buying property at 686 Wabash Ave. owned by the Vigo County School Corp.
Needing to fulfill a parking requirement for its downtown convention center project, the CIB has said the school corporation property could be a low-cost alternative to building a multi-level parking garage, as originally planned.
But after months of discussion and a public forum intended to find alternatives to a parking lot at the Crossroads of America, Nation said after Thursday’s meeting that if withdrawing the proposed ordinance means keeping a conversation about future development on that site alive, then that’s for the best.
“The corner of Seventh and Wabash is a sacred space, an important intersection, the Crossroads of America,” Nation said. “It’s really where downtown Terre Haute is really centered.
“And I think a surface parking lot is inadequate for what we have at Seventh and Wabash and for what it means to our community. I am willing to let a surface parking lot go there for some short period of time, two to three years, so that the convention center can get built ... and in that two or three years we can set a community course for just exactly what we’re going to do at the corner of Seventh and Wabash.”
Council president George Azar, D- at large, lauded Nation’s effort to force a conversation about downtown development and trying to find a creative solution to an otherwise difficult problem.
“I would like to compliment council person Nation for at least starting the conversation,” Azar said. “You said your goal was to prompt a discussion and I think you’ve succeeded in that, not just because these folks have listened and we’ve listened, but because we hope the CIB and those directly involved with the project have listened.”
One suggestion on how to keep a dialogue open from here forward between interested parties is an advisory panel that includes representatives from the CIB, City Council, Vigo County Council, Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment and a member of the public.
Offered by council member Tammy Boland, D- at large, members of the council agreed that forming a creative task force, even if just advisory, could help bring a more diverse set of perspectives to the project.
Azar said he’d take the suggestion under advisement and consult City Legal Department on what a board or panel of that ilk could look like.
With council members expressing a desire to see more than just a surface parking lot at Seventh and Wabash in the near future, council member Martha Crossen, D-6, said it’s going to take open minds and compromise.
“Government often involves compromise, and big projects like this often involve compromise,” Crossen said. “So we may not all get 100% of what we’d like to see happen there right away, but I think a win-win situation can still happen.”
Despite Nation announcing his intent to withdraw the proposed ordinance just after it had been read into the record, the council allowed public comment before taking official action.
The majority of those who spoke, seven of nine, spoke against using the Vigo School Corp. property for surface parking. One person spoke in favor of downtown parking, while the remaining speaker said he didn’t feel the public had enough information to make sense of it all.
In other happenings at Thursday’s meeting:
• City Council approved a $1.5 million appropriation from the Economic Development Income Tax, EDIT, fund to the Lafayette Avenue Corridor Project fund for use on the project. The measure passed 8 to 1, with Amy Auler, D- 1, being the lone no vote.
• City Council approved $10,075 appropriation from EDIT fund to Demo of Unsafe Buildings fund. Measure passed unanimously.
• City Council approved General Ordinance 2, 2020, creating a multi-way stop intersection at Ferndale Drive and Terra Vista Drive in light of ongoing development in the neighborhood. Measure passed unanimously.
• City Council heard on first reading Special Ordinance 2, 2020, for the rezoning of property located at 4207 East Margaret Avenue. The council did not take action on the measure.
Terre Haute City Council again meets 6 p.m. March 12, in City Hall Courtroom.
