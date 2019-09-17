Nasser vows to improve city finances

For the better part of an hour Tuesday evening, Democrat candidate for Terre Haute mayor Karrum Nasser outlined his position on everything from city finances to neighborhood blight.
In the first of three mayoral candidate forums sponsored by the Tribune-Star and moderated by the newspaper’s editorial board at the Meadows Conference and Banquet Center, Nasser used the hour to explore in more detail his plans if elected mayor.
When addressing Terre Haute’s steadily improving finances, Nasser said he’s proud of the work he and fellow City Council members have done in the past four years to bring the city back from the brink of a financial crisis.
With the city facing a more than $8 million general fund deficit, Nasser said it’s been he and the council that have held the mayor accountable for every dollar spent and reduced borrowing from the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission.
And while he admitted there is still work to do to end short-term borrowing to finance day-to-day operations, Nasser said he would continue working toward that goal if elected mayor.
“We still have to increase our cash balances to help with cash flow,” Nasser said. “Part of the frustration with some of the members that have voted against it, and I have voted against it a few times, but voted for it this past time because we were at $1 million and I felt we could still do projects downtown, on U.S. 46 and up at the north industrial park
“ ... As long as we keep those numbers close to the $1 million until we get our cash balances up is something I think I could live with as mayor, just as long as we’re still able to do projects redevelopment thinks is necessary to enhance downtown, 46 and the other TIF districts.”
A major part of any city’s annual finances is public safety. Nasser said he’s proud to be the only candidate to not threaten public safety cuts and sees doing so a disservice to the community.
One major project on the horizon for public safety is the construction of a new station for Terre Haute Police Department. Nasser said Mayor Duke Bennett has been promising a new building for 12 years but has yet to deliver.
He said building a new station the department can be proud of would be a priority if elected mayor.
“There is no doubt in my mind that those guys deserve a better building,” Nasser said. “It’s an embarrassment those guys have to go into that building everyday to work. One of the things about going to work that all of us have to do, is being able to go to work and enjoy being there. I don’t know how anyone who works for the police department can feel that way.”
Nasser has repeatedly stated his support for a proposed casino in Vigo County. As laid out by the Indiana legislature earlier this year, if a casino referendum were passed Nov. 5, Terre Haute could receive 40% of the redistributed tax revenue.
He said it’d only be right to spend some of that tax revenue on quality-of-life improvements for residents of the city to enjoy, but feels a majority should be spent retooling and retraining the Terre Haute’s workforce.
“A big portion of the money we get from the casino should go toward economic development,” Nasser said. “I think our biggest challenge here in the community is we have people who want to work but don’t necessarily have the skills to do those jobs. The state offers Next Level jobs initiatives that we can tackle and help employers and people that want jobs and match them up. I don’t think we as a community do a very good job at that and view it more as a state or county issue.”
Another issue Nasser said the city can do better at addressing is that of neighborhood blight. He told the story of a couple that kept their yard and home in exceptional condition while the homes around them fell into disrepair and were condemned.
He said folks deserve a more concerted effort from city government in addressing blight and that increasing money and manpower should be the first steps in doing so.
“What we need to realize is that what we’re doing now isn’t working,” Nasser said. “... Another thing we need to look at is possibly having more legal department work to help out with some of the red tape involved with those houses.
“ But to say we need to focus on one area more than the other ... we just need to get more funding and more manpower to tackle the 360 houses we have right now.”
In the end, Nasser said the city has come a long way since he was elected to City Council four years ago but needs someone with a vision, with passion to take Terre Haute to the next level.
“I think Duke Bennett, my challenger, is a good person and that his intentions for our city are good, but we need someone in the mayor’s office that has the vision and the passion to move our city forward,” Nasser said.
“When we look around at other cities in the state and what they’re doing compared to where we’re at, it’s disheartening. It all starts with economic development and all starts with jobs.”
