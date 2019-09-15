Terre Haute City Council member Karrum Nasser will kick off the Tribune-Star’s town hall series featuring the city’s mayoral candidates.
Nasser’s town hall appearance will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in The Meadows Conference Center.
Nasser, a Terre Haute businessman, is seeking the office of mayor as the Democrat in a four-way race.
The other candidates are incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, the Republican, and Pat Goodwin and Shane Meehan, both independents.
After Nasser’s town hall on Tuesday, the series will resume next week with Goodwin appearing on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Bennett scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26. Both will begin at least 7 p.m. All the town hall sessions will last approximately one hour and are open to the public.
Candidate Meehan declined the invitation to participate in the town hall series.
The Meadows Conference Center is located inside the shopping center located on 25th Street between Poplar Street and Ohio Boulevard.
Each candidate will be able to speak directly to the Tribune-Star’s editorial board and the people who attend the forums.
Members of the editorial board will pose questions for discussion. The public will be invited to submit written questions to the editorial board for consideration.
The Tribune-Star also plans to make videos of the forums and post them to the newspaper’s website, www.tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.