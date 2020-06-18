Nasser chosen to lead solid waste district

Karrum Nasser, a former Terre Haute City Councilman, has been appointed as executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, effective July 6.
Nasser's appointment was unanimously approved last month by the board after Kathy Kinney submitted a letter of retirement.
The position pays $55,620 for 2020 and will carry the same salary in 2021.
Nasser will continue to serve on the appointed boards of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau and on the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission.
"I have always been passionate about having a clean community. ...I am not going in there to reinvent the wheel. We will keep doing the cleanup days, detox days and electronic waste days. I will just move forward with what Kathy (Kinney) has done," Nasser said Thursday.
At the May 21 meeting, board member Vicki Weger submitted Nasser's resume to the board. Vigo County Attorney Michael Wright said the board discussed if the job should be posted, but the attorney said the ultimate decision to make an appointment does rest with the board.
"The appointment lies solely with the board, and ultimately the decision as to how the job should be filled (rests) with them as well," Wright said.
Nasser said he has "a relationship with Vicki Weger, one of the board members on there. It was no secret that Kathy (Kinney) was thinking about retiring, so I told Vicki I was interested and gave her my resume. The board discussed it and hired me."
Nasser was not present at that board May 21 meeting.
Kinney was appointed executive director in 2013.
The Clay-Owen-Vigo Solid Waste district was created in 1991, and it was dissolved in 2013. As a result, the county formed the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, choosing Kinney as the first executive director.
The district is a separate entity from county government. The district is funded through a tipping fee on every ton of wasted dumped at the Sycamore Ridge Landfill in the southern portion of the county. While the director has county health insurance, that expense is reimbursed to the county from the solid waste district.
The board on Thursday approved a contract for Kinney to work as an independent contractor for helping to file state required reports near the end of this year or to assist Nasser through the end of the year on an as-needed basis, Wright said. That contract is $40 per hour without benefits for 2020.
Wright said the board expects Kinney may work 10 to 12 hours a week toward the end of this year.
Nasser said he will job shadow Kinney for the next few weeks to better learn the new full-time position. Additionally, Nasser said he will continue to work part-time at Laquinta Suites, where he served as director of sales.
The Tribune-Star has left messages seeking comment from other board members. The board is comprised of all three county commissioners, the mayor of Terre Haute, a representative of the Terre Haute City Council and a representative of the Vigo County Council.
