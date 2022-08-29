Nancy Kerrigan to speak at ISU Sept. 13

Nancy Kerrigan, a two-time figure skating Olympic medalist, will be at Indiana State University as part of its Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in Tilson Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public.
Kerrigan’s rise to competing at a national level began when she placed third at the 1991 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, allowing her to qualify for the 1991 World Championships. There, she won the bronze medal as part of an American sweep.
In 1992, she earned a bronze medal in the Albertville Winter Olympics and the silver medal at the 1992 World Championships. In 1993, Kerrigan became the United States Ladies Champion and followed that up with her silver medal performance at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.
In addition to her work on the ice, Kerrigan has acted, appearing in television and movies.
The Nancy Kerrigan Foundation has raised significant funds for the vision impaired in honor of her legally blind mother and she has been recognized for her excellence on and off the ice.
Recently, Kerrigan has focused on her family, choreography (Halloween on Ice, SkateNiagara, Bryant Park Holiday Show) while also appearing on Dancing With the Stars in Season 24. She was the executive producer of the 2017 documentary “Why Don’t You Lose 5 lbs,” which examined the silent epidemic of eating disorders in sports.
