Name released for body found in well

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found Dec. 18 in an old well near Sixth Street and Margaret Avenue.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers said the man has been identified as 60-year-old Randy Saunders. His hometown is unknown.
Myers said Saunders was identified through a surgical implant by the Veterans Administration. His next of kin has been notified.
The investigation has revealed Saunders was in the well from one to two months before his body was found, the coroner said. No official cause or manner of death has been determined yet, and there is no estimated time of when Saunders died.
His body was found after police were sent to the scene to check on an exposed hole that was likely an old well.
The officer inspected the hole using his flashlight and saw what appeared to be a dead person about 20 feet below.
The coroner’s office was called to the scene, as was the Terre Haute Fire Department to assist in removal of the body.
Anyone with information about Saunders is asked to call city police at 812-232-1661 or the coroner’s office at 812-462-3360.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.