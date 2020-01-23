North American Lighting in Paris, Illinois, is offering open interviews from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, for entry level operator positions.
Potential applicants should stop by the plant, 2277 S. Main Street in Paris, with a valid driver’s license or other valid ID to interview onsite. People can also apply online at jobs.nal.com.
NAL is a member of the Koito Group of companies and has been manufacturing automotive lighting systems for vehicle manufacturers since 1983.
